Mercy Health caregivers demand change in work conditions

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health nurses and caregivers are demanding a change in workplace conditions, citing unsafe staffing levels and inadequate personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan, one of the largest health care unions in the state, organized a rally Wednesday evening where front-line workers voiced their concerns.

“Members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan have made repeated, urgent requests for adequate PPE, safe staffing levels, hazard pay and other COVID protections, but have been ignored and dismissed by executives,” a spokesperson for the group stated in a news release.

Emotions ran high during the demonstration, as health care workers waived a sign stating, “United for Safety at Mercy.”

Mercy Health caregivers rally in Muskegon for safer staffing levels and adequate personal protective equipment. (Dec. 16, 2020)

Cyndi Zeanwick, a respiratory therapist at Mercy Health Muskegon, gave a glimpse of the grim reality facing front-line workers during the pandemic.

“We put on a strong face when we’re in the patient’s room telling them … I’m going to do my damnedest to make sure that you (make it), but there’s so many that ultimately don’t and you’re there with them as they take their last breath,” Zeanwick said. “And you put on a brave face for your staff and your family that might be there, but then you walk away and you go to a quiet room and you cry.”

Zeanwick said even their days off are constantly interrupted by messages asking people to pick up extra shifts.

“Every day we get texted about shifts that need to be filled,” she said.

Fred Wyese, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Mercy Health, spoke about the need for adequate PPE, asking that the hospital be more proactive instead of reactive when it comes to the safety of its workers.

“PPE — initially it was a nightmare,” Wyese said. “It sort of felt like we were in trash bags with tissue over our face. It’s a little better, but it could be much improved … it’s not a money issue and you can buy this stuff at Walmart.

Officials with Mercy Health Muskegon declined to speak on camera but did respond to News 8 with the following statement: