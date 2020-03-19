Meijer to start closing nightly to restock for coronavirus demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing “unprecedented times,” Meijer grocery stores are limiting hours so workers can deep clean and restock shelves.

Effective Friday, Meijer will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Meijer is also dedicating the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays to senior citizens and those with health conditions — those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications — to keep them separated from others who may be carrying the illness.

Essential service workers, including medical workers, first responders and law enforcement, and Meijer employees will get dedicated store time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Both SpartaNash & Meijer have announced reduced overnight hours. Empty shelves are the big reason. Toilet paper seems to be impacted the most. It’s not a shortage problem, but a stocking problem and that’s the main reason for new hours. I’ll have the story @ 5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/GXB9osObfQ — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) March 19, 2020

Meijer gas station convenience stores will also only be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though you’ll still be able to buy gas overnight if you pay at the pump.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a Thursday statement. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Meijer is committed to serving our customers during this time. In order to do that best, we're adjusting store hours and adding dedicated shopping hours for certain groups. We appreciate your patience as we work through these trying times. To learn more: https://t.co/PbWT8RZfOk — Meijer (@meijer) March 19, 2020

Meijer is generally open 24/7 and only closes once a year on Christmas Day. The West Michigan-based grocery store giant previously closed counters where you might interact face-to-face with a worker, like the deli.

Walmart already limited hours for overnight cleaning and restocking.

