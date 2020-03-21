Meijer stores to be closed overnight starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a scramble to keep up with demand, Meijer stores are now closing overnight to allow workers more time to clean and restock.

The West Michigan-based company announced Thursday it will close all of its stores overnight beginning Friday due to “unprecedented times.”

It is typically open 24/7 except for Christmas, but moving forward, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grocery store giant says it needs the overnight hours to deep clean and restock.

Shoppers tell News 8 they’ve been frequenting stores like Meijer, stocking up on the essentials as they honker down in response to the spread of coronavirus.

“I am buying more groceries and I’m stocking up on things normally I don’t buy so much bottled water things like that,” said Stephanie Wood, who was shopping at the store on 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Recently, Meijer stores across West Michigan have been swamped with shoppers sharing that same mindset, especially as the stores begin to tighten its hours.

“I knew it was going to close and I knew that my kids are coming back, and I need to feed them,” said another shopper, Yordanos Tesfahanes.

The high volume of customers has left shelves empty.

“They were completely out of ground beef, which could go a long way,” Tesfahanes said. “There was no toilet paper. I think I’m on my last roll.”