Meijer stops accepting returns due to virus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has temporarily stopped accepting returns at all of its stores to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The West Michigan-based retailer said it will not be accepting returns at all customer service desks until April 16 in an effort to protect staff and customers.

It also includes recalls, exchanges and deposit funds. The customers service desks will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services, Meijer said in a release Friday.

Meijer said it will extend its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items so it can accept returns that expire during this time.

The retailer also discontinued Sodastream exchanges as well as carpet cleaner and power washer rentals from Bissell. Customers who have rented Bissell equipment are asked to return it to the fixture.

Earlier this week, Meijer said it won’t be taking bottles back and asked shoppers not to use reusable bags unless they are using Shop & Scan on the Meijer app.

Meijer had already cut back its hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, closing overnight so it can restock shelves and clean. It has also designated certain hours for at-risk customers and essential service workers.

The goal of all the measures to increase cleanliness and encourage social distancing.