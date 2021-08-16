Meijer offers COVID-19 booster shot to eligible visitors

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Michiganders with compromised immune systems can now get their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Meijer.

The retailer announced Monday the booster vaccine is now available in all of its pharmacies. Meijer says it will carry both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Eligible patients include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication.

Immunocompromised individuals can text “COVID” to 75049 to make an appointment at Meijer or walk into any Meijer pharmacy for their third dose. All people seeking the booster will need to report their immunocompromised status in a screening questionnaire before they get the shot.

The move by Meijer comes four days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending a booster vaccine for immunocompromised people, including transplant recipients, cancer patients, some people with HIV and those receiving immunosuppressive medication.

The CDC recommends eligible individuals get a booster shot from the same manufacturer as their first two COVID-19 shots, if possible. So far, no decision has been made as to whether immunocompromised people who previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot.