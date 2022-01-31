Meijer offering free at-home PCR COVID-19 tests

In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer customers can now get a free at-home COVID-19 PCR test.

The grocery store announced the new program, in partnership with eTrueNorth, Monday.

“We are very pleased to be the first retail pharmacy location to offer this service,” Vice President of Pharmacy Jackie Morse said in a release.

In order to get a voucher, register at ineedacovid19test.com and fill out the assessment. You can then use the voucher to pick up a test kit at a Meijer pharmacy, perform the test and return it to a drop box. Customers with symptoms can have the test picked up and dropped off by someone else.

Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours, Meijer said. More information can be found at ineedacovid19test.com.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation, is also offering free COVID-19 at-home tests for some Michigan residents.

The tests will be made available to 50,000 households across the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday. Some West Michigan households in Berrien, Kent and Muskegon counties are eligible.

To see if your household is eligible and to order a test, go to accesscovidtests.org.