Meijer LPGA Classic rescheduled for October

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The LPGA Tour announced Wednesday that the Meijer LPGA Classic in West Michigan has been rescheduled for Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

The Meijer LPGA Classic was originally scheduled for June 11 through June 14 at Blythefield Country Club, which is north of Grand Rapids. In April, it was announced the tournament will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports Midwest food pantries. In its six years, it has raised $5.2 million; $1.1 million of that last year alone.

“One thing that has become clear is that there will be no ‘opening bell’ regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan in a statement. “To be honest, being ‘first’ has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.”