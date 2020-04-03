Closings & Delays
Meijer LPGA Classic postponed due to virus concerns

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The LPGA Tour announced Friday that the Meijer LPGA Classic in West Michigan has been postponed due the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Meijer LPGA Classic, which was originally scheduled for June 11 through June 14 at Blythefield Country Club north of Grand Rapids, will be rescheduled for later this year.

The tournament benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports Midwest food pantries. In its six years, it has raised $5.2 million; $1.1 million of that last year alone.

“We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time,” Commissioner Mike Whan said in statement posted on LPGA’s website. “This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again.”

