Meijer asks shoppers to limit number of people brought in-store per trip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, Meijer says it is limiting the number of shoppers who come into its stores.

The Michigan-based retailer announced its new policies on Saturday, saying it’s committed to supporting proper social distancing practices.

Meijer is now asking customers to limit the number of shoppers they bring along on shopping trips, understanding some customers may need additional help as they shop.

The company provided News 8 with a list of the most recent steps it’s taking below to ensure safety for all its workers and shoppers.

Monitoring and managing the number of customers shopping at each store.

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of employees as they arrive to work.

Beginning April 12, temporarily suspending weekly advertisements to keep in-store customer numbers down.

Installing Plexiglas shields at checkout lanes and pharmacies in all stores.

Adding signs and audio announcements in each store to remind shoppers to practice social distancing.

Previously, Meijer implemented other efforts to keep shoppers and staff safe. Those include:

Suspending the use of re-usable bags, outside of Meijer’s shop-and-scan program.

Closing bottle return return centers.

Removing Sandy the Pony at the front of each store.

Placing decals on the floors of its stores 6 feet apart in areas where shoppers congregate, like checkout areas, pharmacies and service desks.

Reducing shopping hours to allow staff to re-stock and deep clean overnight.

Encouraging the use of express pay through the Meijer pharmacy text messaging program for contact-free pickup for most prescriptions.

Offering dedicated shopping hours for seniors, essential workers and those with chronic health conditions.

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Rick Keyes, Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”

