Shipt: Meijer team members at 3 stores test positive for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shipt has confirmed several Meijer team members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Shipt, which partners with Meijer, notified its shoppers that Meijer team members at three stores have tested positive. Those stores include the Cedar Springs Meijer on 17 Mile Road, the Grandville Meijer on Century Center Drive and the Ann Arbor-area (Scio Township) Meijer on Jackson Road.

Meijer would not confirm those cases or locations to News 8, but did confirm it has team members who have tested positive for the virus.

“As cases have been confirmed, we have communicated the information to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed and proper protocols for the safety of our team members and customers,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Meijer says any affected team members and any team members “who could be identified as high risk under (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program.”

Currently, all store locations remain open. More information on what steps stores are taking to help stop the spread of the virus can be found online.

A Meijer spokesperson sent News 8 the following statement Thursday:

“Like most large companies providing essential services to our communities, Meijer has confirmed that some team members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.



“We cannot disclose any specific information about the affected individuals. As cases have been confirmed, we have communicated the information to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed and proper protocols for the safety of our team members and customers. Ensuring the safety and health of our team members, customers and community is our top priority.



“Any affected team members and any team member who could be identified as high risk under CDC guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program.



“All our stores and facilities remain open and we continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines in response to the virus to ensure all our stores and facilities are safe, including staying vigilant with our cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points like our check lanes, self-checkouts, and service areas, and in team member work areas.”

