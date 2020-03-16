Meals on Wheels amping up safety amid coronavirus concerns

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — While many organizations across the state have shut down in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, a vital service that feeds senior citizens is still open for business.

Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan is putting out about 3,000 meals per day. But with more seniors homebound (they are at high risk for developing serious COVID-19 complications), the demand for service is increasing.

“We normally start about 30 new people a week, and with everybody having to stay home, I do believe that that is really going to rise,” Meals on Wheels Chief Operating Officer Lisa Wideman said.

That costs money, and “that’s a concern,” Wideman said.

Meals on Wheels is funded through a variety of sources. About 30% of its budget comes through the Kent County Senior Millage, public and private grant money and other sources. Another 30% comes through donations.

“We aren’t going to stop serving people,” Wideman said. “We do believe in this community and we believe this community will support us.”

You can donate online at MealsonWheelsWesternMichigan.org.

The agency has redoubled its food preparation safety rules and the delivery drivers who visit about 1,800 clients each day are taking new precautions when it comes to interacting with their clients.

“We’ve been instructing our drivers on how to stay safe and how to minimize that contact by creating some distance between them and the individual,” Wideman said.

But with more and more restrictions being issued, Meals on Wheels is working out contingencies. It will soon deliver shelf-stable meals.

“So that we can send them a box of food and limit the contract we have,” Wideman explained. “Individual contact we have with them. We’re also looking at possibly doing once a week deliveries.”

She noted that meal delivery also serves as a welfare check on many clients, and that won’t change.

“What we will be doing is we will be calling people to make use they’re safe instead of that individual driver making that connection,” she said.

