MDOC to screen for COVID-19 symptoms at prisons

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Corrections says it will be screening anyone entering prisons to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

MDOC said it would ask staff, visitors, volunteers and contractors some questions about their health and may take temperatures before they can go into the prison.

If visiting hours are canceled due to an outbreak in a community, prisoners will get more phone time or time to send electronic messages .

The MDOC is also reviewing large gatherings like at training and graduations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday called a state of emergency after the state recorded its first two cases of coronavirus, both in southeast Michigan. The MDOC said neither of those cases have any link to the prison system.