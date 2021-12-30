MDHHS will not reduce COVID-19 isolation to 5 days until review

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it will not be following the CDC by shortening its COVID-19 quarantine recommendation from 10 days to 5 days.

“MDHHS intends to review the supporting evidence behind this guidance, while awaiting additional information from the CDC, specifically for special populations and in high-risk settings,” MDHHS said in a press release.

The department will keep its current quarantine and isolation guidelines including guidelines for K-12 schools and congregate care settings.

MDHHS said it will update its guidance when additional information becomes available from the CDC.

“While the CDC is working on additional information to clarify parts of their updated COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance released this week, MDHHS strongly encourages all residents to continue to follow Michigan’s current quarantine and isolation guidance to keep themselves and their family as safe as possible,” the press release said.

The full statement can be read here.