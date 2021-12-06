MDHHS updates school quarantine guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued new mask and quarantine guidelines for schools. State leaders say they want to streamline the recommendations as more students get vaccinated.

MDHHS officials recommend local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts, and implement quarantine policies that reduce the risk of spread of the virus, while still allowing in-person learning.

The new guidelines are listed below.

MDHHS continues to recommend universal masking in all K-12 school settings.

Quarantine and isolation are determined by the local health department and are used as important tools to prevent the spread of disease.

You isolate when you are infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive, even if you do not have symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.

You quarantine when you might have been exposed to COVID-19. This is because you might become infected with COVID-19 and could spread COVID-19 to others.

Any individual that displays COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should not attend school and should be tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 school quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic students are below.

Fully vaccinated contacts without symptoms do not need to quarantine.

Contacts that are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms:

If masking was maintained, contacts can participate in school activities if wearing a mask for 14 days after exposure and using a “Test to Stay” strategy*

If masking was not maintained, if additional testing and mitigation strategies are used, contacts may participate in school activities at the discretion of the local health department.

More information can be found online.