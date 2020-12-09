MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 trends today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

For many hospitals in West Michigan, bed capacity is higher than 75 percent.

In Kent County, Spectrum Blodgett Hospital has 82 percent of its beds full and Spectrum Butterworth is at 78 percent. Metro Health has 68 percent of beds full and Mercy Health St Mary’s is the highest at 92 percent.

In Kalamazoo County, Ascension Borgess is at 83 percent capacity and Bronson Methodist Hospital is at 87 percent. Bronson Battle Creek is at 94 percent capacity.

Near the lakeshore, Mercy Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon is at 95 percent of beds full and Holland Hospital is at 63 percent.

Officials with the state plan to share an update about COVID-19 data trends today including testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m. through Zoom.