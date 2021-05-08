Michigan reports about 1,800 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 1,825 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 122 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 862,633 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 18,206 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 83 were found during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks happen three times per week.

The state estimates 703,746 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, trouble breathing and brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 32,254 samples for the virus and 2,408 were positive, a rate of 7.47%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 133 more cases for a total of 65,684 and three more deaths for a total of 741.

Other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more death for 113 total; 9,599 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: Two more death for 254 total; 13,488 total cases.

Calhoun County: Five more death for 263 total; 11,791 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Four more death for 329 total; 19,408 total cases.

Montcalm County: Two more death for 104 total; 5,099 total cases.

Oceana County: One more death for 56 total; 2,549 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 107 total; 6,423 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and also hit hardest by the virus, reported 22 additional deaths for a total of 4,497 and confirmed 316 more cases for a total of 4,497. Neighboring Oakland County has had 98,818 cases (182 more than the previous day) and 2,123 deaths (14 more). Macomb County has had 89,325 cases (203 more) and 2,198 deaths (16 more).

Michigan is slowing recovering from a surge, with improving virus metrics. The average test positivity rate has been declining for a month, case rates for nearly as long and the hospital inpatient census for about three weeks. Still, Michigan has the highest case rate and second highest number of cases of any state in the country, as well as the highest inpatient bed and ICU utilization of any state.

Nearly 7.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. About 54% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one dose and about 41% has finished their immunization course.

The percentage of people who got at least their first dose in Michigan rose by only about 3 percentage points in each of the last two weeks; before that, it was rising by closer to four or five points per week.

Demand has dropped off as health officials say that most people eager to get the shot have already had the opportunity to do so. Now, they face a new challenge: reaching people who are hesitant.

They are also working to get shots to people who are willing to be vaccinated but don’t want the hassle of setting up an appointment. As a result, they are working to organize more clinics at workplaces and festivals, and several agencies and pharmacies have opened up walk-in appointments.