Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan near 4,400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 50 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,393.

According to data released Friday, 680 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 46,326 statewide.

The situation remains the worst in southeast Michigan, where Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had a total of 17,824 confirmed cases (157 more than the day prior) and 2,028 deaths (16 more). Oakland County has had 7,664 cases and 805 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,963 cases and 682 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has recorded 1,739 cases and 214 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,124 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 50 have died after contracting it.

This is a breaking update. Check back for more data soon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though she said manufacturers could go back to work Monday. Detroit automakers say plants will reopen the following Monday, May 18, after suppliers get moving.

The governor also laid out the six phases of her MI Safe Start plan, saying Michigan is currently in stage 3, “Flattening,” when case growth is declining but social distancing measures are still prudent. The stages are fluid, she said, and will move forward and or perhaps even backward based on the status of the outbreak.

Yesterday, I presented the 6 phases of the MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage our economy due to the #COVID19 pandemic.

On Friday, an organization representing bars and restaurants sent Whitmer a plan asking to reopen May 29 and laying out safety guidelines. The industry is worried about bars and restaurants being forced to close without any reopening date in sight. It’s too soon to say whether she’ll allow it.

The governor’s executive orders limiting what kinds of businesses can operate and how have ravaged Michigan’s economy and led to unemployment rates not seen since the Great Depression.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led Legislature sued the governor over her executive orders responding to the pandemic, arguing she overstepped her authority and asking a court to declare those orders invalid.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.