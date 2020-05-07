Gov. Whitmer to give coronavirus update Thursday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday afternoon.
The press conference at 3 p.m.will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com.
Whitmer indicated earlier this week that she may have more to say on whether state parks would remain open to the public this summer. The question arose after large crowds gathered at some parks — including in Grand Haven — over the weekend as the weather grew more pleasant.
We may also learn more about which types of businesses will reopen in the next phase of economic reengagement under Whitmer’s MI Safe Start plan. The Detroit News reported Tuesday that General Motors Co. told workers they would be back in plants May 18. Fiat Chrysler also plans to restart May 18, multiple news outlets are reporting.
Last week, Whitmer said that construction companies and other outdoor businesses would be allowed to reopen today with safety precautions in place.
Michigan remains under a stay-at-home order through May 15. Gyms, entertainment venues, salons, bars and restaurant dining rooms, among other things, have been told to stay closed through May 28.
The Republican-led state Legislature on Wednesday sued Whitmer, a Democrat, over her response to the virus, arguing she has overstepped the bounds of her authority. It asked the court to toss out the stay-at-home and other executive orders. Leaders in the House and Senate want more say in deciding when and how the economy will reopen, but Whitmer has stated those decisions are hers and not up for negotiation.
According to the latest state data released Wednesday, coronavirus has sickened more than 45,400 in Michigan and 4,250 people have died after contracting it — all in only eight weeks. New figures should be released this afternoon.
COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.
Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.