More than 45,000 sickened in Michigan in 8 weeks since first cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 71 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total statewide to 4,250.

According to data released Wednesday afternoon, an additional 657 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 45,054 in the eight weeks since the first cases in Michigan were confirmed March 10.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County, which has been hardest hit, has had 17,571 cases (180 more than the day prior) and 1,973 deaths (28 more). Oakland County has had 7,573 confirmed cases and 774 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,832 cases and 662 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, 1,710 cases have been confirmed and 208 have died.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,936 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 48 have died after contracting it.

Confirmed cases in Kent County reached 2,016, 102 more than the day prior. Deaths stand at 40.

Calhoun, Kalamazoo and Muskegon counties each recorded one more death for totals of 17, 23 and 19, respectively. Ottawa County had two more deaths for a total of 14.

Calhoun County has 250 confirmed cases, Kalamazoo County 539 (an increase of 50 over the day prior), Muskegon County 335 and Ottawa County 313.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Monday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 7,223 samples for coronavirus and 8% came back positive.

In the region of the state that includes Kent County, about 1,200 samples were tested and 9% were positive. In the region that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, nearly 500 samples were tested and a little more than 8% were positive.

Statewide, the percentages of positive results are improving. One week previous, on April 27, about 6,500 samples were run and a little more than 12% were positive. A month prior to Monday, on April 6, about 4,800 samples were tested and about 41% were positive.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS