Michigan coronavirus cases surpass 44,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 44 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,179.

According to data released Tuesday afternoon, 447 more cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 44,397.

Eight of the additional 44 deaths were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported, the state noted.

And aside from the records check, the infections and deaths added to the state’s numbers Tuesday do not reflect a single day’s worth of data. A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson clarified to News 8 that the most recent numbers fill the gaps left by Monday’s incomplete report, which was caused by a software malfunction.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had 17,391 confirmed cases (77 more than the day prior) and 1,945 deaths (22 more). Oakland County has had 7,522 cases sand 772 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,789 cases and 647 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 1,668 cases and 200 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,898 cases have been confirmed and 48 inmates have died.

WEST MICHIGAN CASES

In Kent County, there was one more death, bringing the total to 40. Kent County has had a total of 1,914 cases, 60 more than the day prior.

Muskegon County also saw one more death for a total of 18. It has 318 confirmed cases.

Calhoun County has 246 confirmed cases. Twelve cases are at Post Consumer Brands’ Battle Creek plant; two more than two weeks ago. More than 600 people work at the plant. Post says it has healthy and safety practices in place. Workers are undergoing daily temperature and wellness checks. Shifts have been staggered and distance between employees increased, cleaning is happening more frequently, and workers are wearing masks.

Kent and Kalamazoo counties continue to have the most patients in nursing facilities who have tested positive for the virus, with 59 and 46 cases respectively, based on data tracked on the state’s website.

All 46 nursing facility cases in Kalamazoo County are at MediLodge of Kalamazoo. Last month, the facility announced it would be assisting with post-hospital recovery in the area after receiving designation from the state.

Below are the facilities in Kent County with current cases:

Graphic: Andrew Storm/WOOD TV8

Death records previously obtained by Target 8 show three patients at Laurels of Kent and three patients at SKLD Beltline died from the virus.

The update includes two additional positive residents at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, which recorded its first positive case last week.

SKLD Beltline told News 8 that 52 of the facility’s more than 180 beds are now being used to assist with post-hospital recovery, similar to MediLodge of Kalamazoo. It sent the following statement:

“We appreciate the Kent County Health Department agreeing to test more of our residents. Some residents did, in fact, test positive. There is currently 1 patient at the hospital and 16 patients who are being treated within an isolated area in our facility. Three of those patients were recently admitted by us from the hospital with COVID+ diagnosis. Residents that tested positive are currently not showing any symptoms. The CDC is now emphasizing positive patients who are asymptomatic can transmit the virus so the more information we have the better we can manage the situation. “We have contacted resident family members and staff to keep them informed of the situation. “We are following every directive from the CDC, CMS and other government agencies on how to react to this virus entering our building. We are working and coordinating closely with the hospital and the Kent County Health Department. “SKLD is proud of our employees on the front lines as we are a COVID+ HUB for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. We know they are working hard for our residents. They are all essential to this company and the residents we serve.” SKLD East Beltline

—News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel contributed to this report.

STATE RESPONSE

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

Michigan remains under a stay-at-home order through May 15. And while some businesses are getting back to work, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order closing gyms, entertainment venues, bars and restaurant dining rooms runs through May 28.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Whitmer’s executive orders are still enforceable after the Legislature last week refused to extend the state of emergency Michigan is under. Whitmer ultimately extended the state of emergency herself. Still, the situation confused some law enforcement agencies, Nessel said. She sent a letter to law enforcement Tuesday saying the executive orders are still enforceable under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act and said police should keep enforcing them.