Michigan announces about 2,500 new coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 2,527 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 126 more related deaths.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, 51 were counted when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now seen 851,947 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 17,897 deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 25,897 samples for the virus and 3,068 were positive, a rate of 11.85%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported six more deaths for a total of 737. It confirmed 152 more cases for a total of 64,873.

Several other West Michigan counties also saw additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 109 total; 9,394 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Barry County: One more death for 59 total; 5,059 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 255 total; 11,591 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 323 total; 19,150 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 102 total; 4,969 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 323 total; 14,275 total cases.

Newaygo County: Two more deaths for 58 total; 4,214 total cases.

Oceana County: One more death for 53 total; 2,502 total cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for 359 total; 28,875 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 104 total; 6,363 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, recorded 30 more deaths for a total of 4,412 and 429 more cases for a pandemic total of 145,365. Neighboring Oakland County has had 97,784 cases (263 more than the previous day) and 2,096 deaths (11 more). Macomb County has had 88,268 cases (290 more) and 2,156 deaths (17 more).

While Michigan’s key virus metrics are still high, they have been showing encouraging declines recently. The case rate has been declining for more than three weeks and the seven-day average of the test positivity rate is nearing 12%.

Statewide hospitalizations have been looking better, too. The total number of adult inpatients confirmed to have COVID-19 has dropped by more than 1,300 since the April 19 high. About 16% of all hospital beds in the state have COVID-19 patients in them, down from a high of about 20%.

The daily death rate, which had been climbing since March, last week leveled off.

More than 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. A little more than half of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one dose and nearly 39% has finished their immunization course.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that his administration would start reallocating doses to places with higher demand as the number of people seeking the shots has dropped off in recent weeks.

Last week, Michigan averaged about 56,300 doses administered per day — nearly 23,000 fewer each day than the week before. West Michigan health officials say most people eager to get the shots have already done so. Now, they’re working to reach those who haven’t gotten one because it has not been convenient or those who are hesitant about or mistrustful of the vaccine.

Biden hopes to get at least one dose to 70% of Americans over the age of 16 by July 4.

In partnership with the Kent County Health Department, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Grand Rapids is organizing a clinic to reach adults who are deaf, deaf and blind or hard of hearing. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed May 10 at the South Clinic at 4700 Kalamazoo Ave. Second doses will be given out at the clinic June 3. You can contact D&HHS specialist Jessica Oliver to get an appointment by calling 616.732.7358 ext. 204, video phone at 616.828.0186 or email at advocacy@deafhhs.org.

The federal government could grant Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine to be given to kids as young as 12 as as early as next week. Right now, it is approved only for people as young as 16. West Michigan doctors say the move would be key in fighting back the pandemic, especially in K-12 schools, which are seeing more outbreaks than any other environment.

“If the pediatric population, just for simple math, makes up 25% of your population and none of those pediatric patients get vaccinated, that is going to massively impede our U.S. populations’ ability to achieve herd immunity, to allow for less rampant spikes in COVID cases leading to hospitalizations,” Spectrum Health Dr. Rosemary Olivero said during a Tuesday virtual briefing. “So it’s critical for children to be involved in that.”