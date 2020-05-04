Update from Gov. Whitmer on MI COVID-19 response Monday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the 3 p.m. update.
On Sunday afternoon, Michigan confirmed an additional 547 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,754. An additional 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded for a total of 4,049.
The state says 15,659 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning people who are still alive a month after the onset of the illness.
