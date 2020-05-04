Update from Gov. Whitmer on MI COVID-19 response Monday afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing May 1, 2020, on the state’s response to coronavirus. In the background is Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to provide updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the 3 p.m. update.

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan confirmed an additional 547 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,754. An additional 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded for a total of 4,049.

The state says 15,659 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning people who are still alive a month after the onset of the illness.

