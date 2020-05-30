State: More than 38,000 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 38,099 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

According to data released on Saturday, the state recorded 57 more deaths linked to the virus for a total of 5,463. Thirty-seven of the newly recorded deaths were identified while reviewing death certificates.

Officials say 263 more virus cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total to 56,884.

In Wayne County, where the state’s outbreak has been the worst, there have been 20,254 confirmed cases (27 more than the day previous) and 2,452 deaths (27 more). Oakland County has had 8,319 cases and 983 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,624 cases and 802 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 3,914 confirmed cases (165 more than listed the day previous) and 69 deaths. Testing of every inmate in the state wrapped up last week and results have been coming back for days.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,004 cases and 252 deaths.

Kent County recorded four more deaths for a total of 84. It has had 3,642 cases, 46 more than the day previous.

As Michigan’s outbreak continues on a downward trend and testing continues to ramp up, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she was optimistic about soon loosening more restrictions on the state. She did not provide specifics or benchmarks, however, saying context would be key in deciding the next steps.

Even as that happens, state officials urge people to keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state has also expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.