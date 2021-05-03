Michigan reports about 5,000 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 5,035 coronavirus cases over the weekend, as well as 29 related deaths.

The Monday update, which includes two days’ worth of data because data is not released on Sunday, brings the total number of cases in the state to 849,420 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 17,771.

On Saturday, labs tested 27,436 samples for the virus and 2,757 were positive, a rate of 10.05%. On Sunday, 34,025 samples were tested and 3,080, or 9.05%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 470 more cases over the two days for a pandemic total of 64,721. The number of deaths remained unchanged from Saturday at 731.

A few West Michigan counties did report additional deaths:

Ionia County: One more death for 75 total; 5,705 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 321 total; 19,057 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 101 total; 4,956 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 56 total; 4,194 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported six more deaths for a total of 4,382 and confirmed 1,097 more cases over the two days for a total of 144,936. Neighboring Oakland County has had 97,521 cases (463 more than were listed Saturday) and 2,085 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 87,978 cases (532 more) and 2,139 deaths (four more).

While Michigan’s case and test positivity rates are still high, recent declines in the metrics have been encouraging. The case rate has been dropping for more than three weeks and the seven-day average of the test positivity rate is now below 13% for the first time since late March. Hospitalizations have been dropping for two weeks. Last week, Michigan saw its daily death rate level off.

The state is on track to administer its 7 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday. About half of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one dose and more than 38% has finished their immunization course.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a series of benchmarks, tying the percentage of the population that has received as least one dose to the loosening of various state restrictions. Two weeks after we reach the first one, 55%, all sectors may return to in-person work. It’s possible the state could reach that 55% milestone late this week.

“As we get closer to achieving our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus,” Whitmer said in a Monday statement. “Our case count and hospitalization rates are a reminder that we must continue following basic public health protocols we know work: masks, social distancing, and hand washing. The way to put this pandemic behind us, however, is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and your community and get us back to normal sooner. Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate summer together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus.”