Michigan reports about 600 new coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Friday reported 614 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 24 more related deaths.

Michigan has now seen 887,274 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,114 related deaths.

The latest testing data has not yet been updated.

Kent County reported 63 more confirmed cases for a total of 67,971. The number of deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 755.

Three other West Michigan counties did report additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 124 total; 9,927 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 267 total; 13,819 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 377 total; 30,209 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported three more deaths for a total of 4,714 and confirmed 122 more cases for a total of 151,764. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,453 cases (69 more than the previous day) and 2,219 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 91,453 cases (67 more) and 2,291 deaths (one more).

Nearly 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. The percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one shot is inching up, now at 58.6%. About 53% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

Key virus metrics have been looking better for weeks, with dropping case rates having pushed much of the state out of the highest risk level, E, and down to Risk Level D. If the current trajectory continues, the two regions that remain in Risk Level E (Grand Rapids and Saginaw) will likely be downgraded within days.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate has declined to 6%, twice the 3% threshold public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. It peaked above 18%, more than six times that benchmark.

After weeks of declines, the hospitalization rate is now lower than it has been since late March. The death rate is showing week-over-week improvements.