Gov. Whitmer to provide briefing on coronavirus today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus today.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Some 55,600 people in Michigan have been infected by coronavirus since the outbreak began in March and more than 5,300 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to data released by the state Wednesday. Updates to figures are released by the state daily around 3 p.m.

Earlier this week, Whitmer and Khaldun announced the broadening of the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and that you no longer need an order from a doctor. Saying increased testing will allow officials to get a clear scope of the true spread of the virus and therefore allow more industries and regions to reopen, the state wants to soon be able to test some 30,000 people daily.