MI posts 542 more cases, lowest positive test rate since Feb.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 542 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 59 related deaths as the virus continues to retreat.

Of the deaths announced Thursday, 48 were discovered in the three-times-weekly check of death certificates to find any that had not been reported from the state.

Michigan has now counted 886,660 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,090 associated deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 27,275 samples for the virus and 944 were positive, a percentage of 3.46%. That’s the lowest percentage since Feb. 26.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded three more deaths for a total of 775 and 55 more cases for a total of 67,908.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: Three more deaths for 123 total; 9,917 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Berrien County: One more death for 265 total; 13,809 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 280 total; 12,244 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 354 total; 20,082 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 109 total; 5,404 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 347 total; 15,505 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more for 375 total; 20,195 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and hit hardest by the virus, saw 23 more deaths for a total of 4,711 and counted 139 more confirmed cases for a total of 151,642. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,384 cases (98 more than the previous day) and 2,218 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 91,386 cases (103 more) and 2,290 deaths (three more).

Key virus metrics have been looking better for weeks, with Michigan now ranking third among states for highest case rate rather than first. The rate has been dropping much more steadily than it did as Michigan came out of its fall surge. The seven-day average of the positive test rate, now the lowest it has been since mid-March, is inching toward 6%.

The hospitalization census dropped by 21% last week over the previous week, but Michigan still has the highest inpatient bed utilization and highest intensive care bed utilization of any state. The death rate continues to show week-over-week improvements.

About 8.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan, reaching 58.5% of residents over the age of 16 with at least one dose. About 53% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.