Michigan records 68 more coronavirus deaths, 14 from records check

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 68 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,334.

The state noted 14 of the deaths were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported.

Data released Wednesday also shows that 504 more cases of the virus have been confirmed for a total of 55,608 since the outbreak began in March.

About half the newly confirmed cases, 243 of them, were within the Michigan Department of Corrections. Testing of every inmate wrapped up last week, though results for all were not yet in. MDOC has now had 3,548 cases and 64 deaths.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,999 cases (73 more than the day prior) and 2,406 deaths (38 more). Oakland County has had 8,260 cases and 961 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,558 cases and 784 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,971 cases and 247 deaths.

Kent County had four more deaths for a total of 76. It has had 3,454 cases, 34 more than the day prior.

Muskegon and Ottawa counties each had two more deaths for totals of 33 and 31, respectively. Muskegon County has had 606 cases and Ottawa County 715 cases.

Calhoun County recorded one more death for a total of 22. There have been 351 cases.

State officials noted Tuesday that the rate of rise in cases is down as a state. The region of the state that includes Grand Rapids had the highest rate of new cases per million people. Local health officials have attributed that to an overall increase in testing and targeted testing of high-risk communities.

The state is working to continue to increase testing, which officials have said will be key in reopening more sectors of the economy in more regions of the state. This week, they expanded the criteria for who can get tested and said you no longer need an order from a doctor.

On Monday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 9,196 samples for coronavirus and 3.4% came back positive. In the region that includes Grand Rapids, 1,346 tests were run and 4.8% were positive. In the region that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 371 tests were run and 4.6% were positive.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.

As more businesses start to get the green light to reopen, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has launched a website to find Michigan companies that can supply the personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves, that businesses will need to operate.

While courts are limiting in-person proceedings to help slow the spread of the virus, many things have moved online. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court rolled out the MI-Resolve online tool in 35 counties to handle smaller disputes that would typically handled as small claims, general civil or landlord-tenant in district courts. While not all West Michigan counties can yet use that tool, most can. Filers can negotiate directly or turn to a mediator to reach a deal.

