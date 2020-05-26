Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response today

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 18, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response today.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joenigh Khaldun at the 3 p.m. briefing.

You can watch on WOODTV.com and streaming live on woodtv.com.

Retailers and auto dealer showrooms reopened by appointment only Tuesday. There can be no more than 10 customers inside the retailer at a time and social distancing requirements are to be followed.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Report price-gouging to the Michigan Attorney General: 1.877.765.8388

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

List: Restaurants open for takeout, delivery during dine-ban

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 