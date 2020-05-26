Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 18, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response today.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joenigh Khaldun at the 3 p.m. briefing.

Retailers and auto dealer showrooms reopened by appointment only Tuesday. There can be no more than 10 customers inside the retailer at a time and social distancing requirements are to be followed.

Restaurants and bars will remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.

On Friday, Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through June 12, reiterating a warning that reengaging the state too quickly could lead to a second spike of coronavirus. Under the order, places like theaters, gyms and casinos must remain closed.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.