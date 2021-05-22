Michigan reports about 1,000 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 1,013 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 86 additional related deaths. In all, Michigan has now had 883,202 total cases since the virus was first detected the state in March 2020 and 18,939 related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 99 were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks happen three times per week. Corrections made to data lead to a net count of 86 additional deaths.

The state estimates 791,206 patients have recovered. That figure includes everyone still alive 30 days after developing symptoms but does not account for the “long-haulers” who suffer symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, trouble breathing and brain fog, for months after contracting the virus.

On Friday, labs tested 29,989 samples for the virus and 1,571, or 5.24%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded five more deaths, bringing its total to 771, and 107 more cases for a total of 67,512.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 277 total, 12,188 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Montcalm County: One more death for 107 total; 5,361 total cases.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for 342 total; 15,364 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 64 total; 4,461 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 372 total; 30,071 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 92 total; 5,418 total cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 113 total; 6,567 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, counted 29 more deaths for a total of 4,668 and reported 188 more cases for a total of 151,007. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,023 total confirmed cases (102 more than the previous day) and 2209 deaths (13 more). Macomb County has had 91,051 cases (96 more) and 2,284 deaths (12 more).

Around 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is above 57%. The state is still aiming to reach 70%.

With the state’s key virus metrics — the case rate, test positivity rate and hospitalizations — continuing to show sustained improvements and the vaccination percentage on a steady, if slow, rise, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a new plan for the lifting of state restrictions. On June 1, capacity limits will rise for indoor establishments and on July 1, they’ll be lifted entirely. The broad mask mandate will also be lifted July 1.

The state was already on track to allow all sectors of work to return in person effective Monday. the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to release more information on the latest workplace virus mitigation practices the same day.