Michigan coronavirus-related deaths now 5,158

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 29 more deaths linked to coronavirus for a statewide total of 5,158.

According to data released Friday afternoon, 403 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 53,913 since the outbreak began in March.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, there have been 19,602 cases (64 more than the day prior) and 2,323 deaths (10 more). Oakland County has had 8,131 cases and 944 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,445 cases and 776 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,929 cases and 240 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate is being tested, there have been 3,275 cases. The number of deaths of inmates stood at 60.

There were three more deaths in Kent County, bringing the total to 65. It has recorded 3,231 cases, 86 more than the day prior.

These West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death; six total. 197 total cases.

Barry County: One more death; two total. 57 total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death; 20 total. 334 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths; 47 total. 778 total cases.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Wednesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, Michigan labs tested 17,656 samples for coronavirus and 6.3% were positive.

In the region of the state that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 1,441 samples were tested and 4.8% were positive. In the region that includes Grand Rapids, 2,549 samples were tested and 6.6% were positive.

Statewide, the percentage of positive tests is trending down overall even as the number of tests run daily increase. Here are are the testing figures for the last four weeks in seven-day increments:

May 13: 25,092 samples tested, 13.2% positive.

May 6: 13,563 samples tested, 8.1% positive.

April 29: 10,943 samples tested, 11.5% positive.

April 22: 7,481 samples tested, 16.7% positive.

The state will release an updated figure on recovery estimates Saturday.