WATCH: Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday morning.

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. today. You can watch it live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

According to data released Wednesday afternoon, Michigan recorded more than 53,000 coronavirus cases with 5,060 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak began in March.

Whitmer announced Monday that restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can reopen in much of northern Michigan starting Friday. It applies to two of the eight regions — the Traverse City Region and Upper Peninsula — established as part of her “MI Safe Start” plan.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment. In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan said any city resident, regardless of age or lack of symptoms, can be tested for the virus for free at the former state fairgrounds.