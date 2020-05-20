Coronavirus cases in Michigan surpass 53,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded 659 more cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak began in March to 53,009.

According to data released Wednesday afternoon, there were also 43 more deaths linked to the virus for a total of 5,060.

In Wayne County, where the outbreak as been the worst, there have been 19,432 cases (140 more than the day prior) and 2,284 people have died (nine more). Oakland County has had 8,117 confirmed cases and 935 deaths. Macomb County has seen 6,392 cases and 763 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate is being tested, 73 more cases were confirmed for a total of 3,195. The number of deaths of inmates stood at 60.

In Genesee County, where Flint, is, there have been 1,915 cases and 238 deaths.

Kent County had two more deaths, bringing the total to 60, and 102 more cases for a total of 3,036.

The following West Michigan counties also had additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths; total five deaths. 191 confirmed cases.

Berrien County: One more death; total 34 deaths. 552 cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death; total 45 deaths. 751 cases.

Muskegon County: One more death; total 26 deaths. 530 cases.

Ottawa County: One more death; total 26 deaths. 616 cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death; total two deaths. 92 cases.

On Monday, the the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 14,321 samples for coronavirus and 7.8% came back positive.

One week prior, on May 11, about 12,100 tests were run and 6.5% were positive. Two weeks prior, on May 4, about 7,300 samples were tested and 8% were positive. Three weeks prior, on April 27, about 6,600 samples were tested and about 12% were positive. Four weeks prior, on April 20, about 4,200 samples were tested and about 20% were positive.

In the region of the state that includes Grand Rapids, 1,639 tests were run Monday and 8.7% were positive. In the region that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 516 tests were run and 8.7% were positive.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.