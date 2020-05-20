Another protest over Whitmer’s orders expected in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters are again expected to gather at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing today to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that shut down many businesses with the goal of slowing the spread of coronavirus.

This will be the fourth protest at the Capitol. Another was held outside the governor’s residence in Lansing. A similar event was held in Grand Rapids earlier this week.

Opponents say Whitmer’s orders step on their liberties and they want to her to let more businesses in more parts of the state reopen to help revive a tanking economy.

One section of the economy increasingly eager to get back to work includes barber shops and salons, which have been in the headlines after a mid-Michigan barber defied the order to stay closed and ultimately had his state license suspended. The Associated Press is reporting that during the protest, barbers will be giving haircuts on the Capitol lawn for free.

Whitmer announced earlier this week that she would let bars, restaurants and more retail shops in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula to reopen Friday. She has said it’s not viable to set specific benchmarks for similar moves in other parts of the states because context must be taken into account when considering the number of cases.

She has said places like salons and barber shops will be among the last to reopen because of workers’ close proximity to clients.