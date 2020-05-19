Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan surpass 5,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 102 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,017.

The state noted that 43 of the deaths announced Tuesday were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported.

More data released Tuesday afternoon showed 435 more cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 52,350 since Michigan’s first cases were discovered March 10.

In Wayne County, where the state’s outbreak has been the worst, there have been some 19,292 cases (164 more than the day prior) and 2,275 people have died (49 more). Oakland County has had 8,078 cases and 928 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,367 cases and 753 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every inmate is being tested, 3,122 cases have been confirmed (71 more than the day prior) and 60 people have died (three more).

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,891 cases and 235 deaths.

Kent County saw two more deaths for a total of 58 and recorded 66 more cases for a total of 2,934.

The following West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death; three total. 184 confirmed cases.

Calhoun County: One more death; 19 total. 308 cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths; 44 total. 739 cases.

Muskegon County: One more death; 25 total. 519 cases.

Ottawa County: One more death; 25 total. 573 cases.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Sunday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 13,539 samples for coronavirus and 9.4% came back positive.

In the region that includes Grand Rapids, 2,048 samples were tested and 7.4% were positive. In the region that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 786 samples were tested and 6.5% were positive.

One week prior to Sunday, on May 10, about 9,900 samples were tested statewide and 6.4% were positive. Two weeks prior, on May 3, about 7,250 samples were tested and 8% were positive. Three weeks prior, on April 26, about 6,000 samples were tested and 10.6% were positive. Four weeks prior, on April 19, about 3,100 samples were tested and 19% were positive.

The state is ramping up its testing for the virus considerably, which officials say will be key in allowing the economy to reopen more fully. They hope to test 450,000 people this month.