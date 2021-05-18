Michigan reports about 1,300 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,271 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 83 additional related deaths.

Of the deaths announced Tuesday, 27 were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks happen three times per week.

In all, Michigan has now counted 878,125 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 18,710 related deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 19,191 samples for the virus and 1,162 were positive, which works out to 6.05%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported seven more deaths for a total of 757 and 129 more cases for a total of 67,087.

The following West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: One more death for 117 total; 9,772 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 272 total; 12,101 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 349 total; 19,867 total cases.

Mecosta County: One more death for 31 total; 2,960 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 339 total; 15,184 total cases.

Newaygo County: Two more deaths for 62 total; 4,415 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, recorded 17 more deaths for a total of 4,610 and 202 more cases for a total of 150,083. Neighboring Oakland County has had 100,455 confirmed cases (125 more than the previous day) and 2,182 deaths (seven more). Macomb County has had 90,590 cases (74 more) and 2,253 deaths (nine more).

Michigan’s key virus metrics keep getting better. The seven-day average of the positive test rate is now around 8%; it peaked above 18%. The case rate has been on the decline since April 7.

The number of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is now lower than it has been since late March.

The rate of deaths, the last metric to show changes, is now showing week-over-week improvements.

About 7.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and the percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is about 56%.