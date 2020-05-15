Gov. Whitmer to hold 3 p.m. briefing on coronavirus response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 13, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center near Dimondale. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon.

Whitmer will be joined by the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The governor could provide information about the next steps in her six-phase plan to reopen the economy. She has so far been unwilling to set specific case number benchmarks for moving forward, saying there are too many factors at play for that, but on Wednesday indicated that assessing those thresholds would become more clear soon.

Landscapers, construction workers and manufacturers have already been allowed to return to work. The Detroit automakers are restarting plants Monday. Calls continue to increase for the governor to allow dental practices to resume routine care and for her to allow places like barber shops and salons to reopen.

“Our governor is leading with fear and lies.”



Community members are denouncing Gov. Whitmer’s executive order that prevents salon owners, like Sarah Huff, from opening up their shop.



Sarah opened up her salon at 10:00 this morning. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/VLrVX789Ka — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) May 15, 2020

On Friday morning, a Michigan Court of Claims judge heard arguments in the Republican-led Legislature’s lawsuit against the Democratic governor, in which lawmakers claim Whitmer has overstepped her bounds by extending emergency response to the virus without their input.

Coronavirus has infected 48,582 people in Michigan and has been linked to 4,787 deaths, according to state data released Thursday. Updated figures will be released this afternoon.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.