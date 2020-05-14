Michigan coronavirus case increase includes backlogged tests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 1,191 cases of coronavirus, a much larger increase than in recent days that the state attributed to the processing of backlogged results.

In all, the state has now confirmed 49,582 cases of the virus.

The state says that within the 1,191 were cases reported by commercial labs Garcia, Orchard Technology and P4, which had previously been entered manually into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System, causing a backlog. Garcia works largely with correctional facilities and businesses, the state noted.

The state says though the backlogged cases took a while to get into the state system, the patients who tested positive were notified in a timely manner.

The state also recorded 73 more deaths, according to data released Thursday afternoon, 35 of which were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported. In all, 4,787 people have died after contracting the virus.

The outbreak remains the worst in southeast Michigan. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had 18,974 case (585 more than listed the day prior) and 2,183 deaths (27 more). Oakland County has had 7,952 cases and 888 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,232 cases and 728 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,171 inmates have tested positive for the virus (26 more than listed the day prior). The number of inmates who have died after contracting the virus stood at 56.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 1,813 cases and 228 deaths.

Kent County had one more death for a total of 48 and 181 more cases for a total of 2,627.

Dr. Brian Hartl, the lead epidemiologist for the Kent County Health Department, told News 8 Thursday that he doesn’t think the county has yet reached the peak of its outbreak.

Kalamazoo County recorded four more deaths for a total of 40. It has 669 confirmed cases.

Ottawa County had two additional deaths, bringing the total there to 23. It has 483 confirmed cases.

Calhoun, Muskegon and Van Buren counties each had one more death for totals of 18, 21 and five, respectively. Calhoun County has 286 confirmed cases. Muskegon County has 435 cases. Van Buren County has 100 cases.

On Tuesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, 14,242 coronavirus tests were conducted at labs in Michigan and 6.1% were positive — a new low percentage for the state.

In the region of the state that includes Kent County, 2,021 samples were tested and 6.7% came back positive. In the region that includes Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, 825 samples were tested and 6.2% were positive.

Statewide, the percentages of positive tests have been declining:

May 5 (one week prior to Tuesday): 10,762 tests with 8.5% positivity rate.

April 28 (two weeks prior): 8,065 tests with 12.4% positivity rate.

April 21 (three weeks prior): 7,007 tests with 17.9% positivity rate.

April 14 (four weeks prior): 4,653 tests with 26.5% positivity rate.

State officials say testing for the virus, contact tracing to identify spread and isolation to contain outbreak clusters will be key in allowing the economy to reopen. They are working to test 450,000 residents in May.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.