Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on Michigan’s response to the pandemic on Apil 9, 2021. (Courtesy: Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response this morning.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed on woodtv.com. The governor will be Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

While virus numbers are still high, Michigan continues to see key metrics improve. The average test positivity rate has been declining since early April, case rates for a month and the hospital inpatient census for three weeks. The rate of daily deaths, a lagging metric, is no longer climbing and has been level for the last few weeks.

Michigan has reached its first vaccination benchmark tied to the loosening of state restrictions. More than 55% of people age 16 and up have received at least one dose, which means that as of May 24, all sectors may return to in-person work.