Michigan coronavirus cases surpass 48,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 90 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,674.

Nineteen of those 90 deaths were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported to the state.

According to data released Tuesday afternoon, 469 more cases were confirmed for a total of 48,021.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst in Michigan, has had 18,274 cases (80 more than the day before) and 2,140 deaths (35 more). Oakland County has had 7,784 cases and 872 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,097 cases and 710 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 1,782 cases and 225 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,144 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 55 have died.

Kent County recorded three more deaths for a total of 45. It also added 84 confirmed cases for a total of 2,416.

Kalamazoo County had four more deaths, bringing the total to 36. It has 636 cases. Ottawa County had one more death for a total of 20. It has 430 cases.

On Sunday, according to the most recent state data available, labs in Michigan tested 9,534 samples for coronavirus and 6.3% of them came back positive. That’s the lowest percentage the state has recorded so far by about .6%.

Overall, the percentages of positive tests are improving. One week prior to Sunday, on May 3, about 7,100 tests were run and about 8% were positive. Four weeks prior, on April 12, About 3,200 tests were run and nearly 30% were positive.

State officials said Monday they have capacity to run 15,000 tests daily and with help from the federal government, that number will soon rise to 30,000 daily.

Officials have said testing and contact tracing to find and isolate outbreaks will be vital in allowing the state to reopen.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.