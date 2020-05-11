Whitmer to give update on Michigan’s COVID-19 response

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 7, 2020, while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update Monday on Michigan’s response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will be joined by state Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. You can watch the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

On Thursday, Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through May 28, though manufacturers may go back to work Monday. Bars and restaurants have asked to be allowed to reopen May 29; whether Whitmer will agree to a plan presented Friday by an industry association remains to be seen, though her office says her decisions will continue to be “based on science and data.”

Mandates shutting down businesses, issued with the goal of putting a stranglehold on the spread of the virus, have dealt a brutal blow to Michigan’s economy. States across the country are seeing similar troubles, with unemployment rates at Great Depression-era levels.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.