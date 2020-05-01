Whitmer to hold press conference at 3 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order today allowing construction companies to reopen May 7.

She will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus at 3 p.m., joined by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Patrick Devlin of Michigan Building Trades and Barton Malow CEO Ryan Maibach. You can watch the briefing on WOOD TV8 and streaming live on woodtv.com.

Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s state of emergency through May 28. That state of emergency is separate from her stay-at-home order, still in effect through May 15. She also signed another executive order keeping gyms, barbershops, entertainment venues, bars and restaurant dining rooms closed until May 28.

The Democratic governor’s move to extend the state of emergency came after the Republican-led state Legislature refused to do it. The Legislature did authorize suing her over the way she has handled the pandemic. No such lawsuit has yet been filed.

According to data released by the state Thursday, coronavirus has infected nearly 41,400 people in Michigan and killed 3,789. New figures will be released this afternoon.