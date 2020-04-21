Mary Free Bed opens ReCOVery Unit for virus patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital has started a new program for patients recovering from COVID-19.

The new ReCOVery Unit, which opened April 16, serves patients who tested positive for the virus and are in need of intensive rehab.

The unit currently has 18 private rooms and is a secluded area in the hospital. Staff and patients do not need to walk through hallways to access the unit. Staff working in the unit remain in the area during their entire shift.

“Rehabilitation is essential to maximize recovery for these patients,” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said. “Our hats go off to those at acute-care hospitals who saved the lives of these patients. It’s now our turn, and our staff is excited to help the patients get their lives back.”

The hospital says even though the area is isolated from other areas of the hospital, patients will be able to have more interaction, such as taking part in ReCOVery Support Group meetings.

Mary Free Bed says it is also following other COVID-19 patients across the state.

More information on how Mary Free Bed is handling the COVID-19 situation can be found on its website.

