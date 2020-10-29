Mary Free Bed increases testing employees as COVID-19 cases rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State health officials are reporting Michigan’s second-highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases. More than 3,200 confirmed cases and 18 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Officials with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital say the recent uptick in coronavirus cases has had a significant impact on how they test their employees.

c2health is the company that helps get this done. The business works with Mary Free Bed and other companies in the area to give guidance to employees on things like calling in, health screenings and now most recently COVID-19 testing.

The current protocol the hospital is following aligns with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. If someone does test positive, they will be off work for 10 days quarantining and cannot go back unless they have not had a fever within the past 24 to 72 hours.

“We were doing on average of 25 to 32 tests a week and last week we did 70. This week we’re having to turn people away because I just don’t have the staffing for it today, so the need is great,” said Chris Frederick, the director of c2health of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

So far this year, nearly 400 employees have been tested at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.