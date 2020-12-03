Mary Free Bed adds beds to support W. MI hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital officials are adding temporary beds to help other hospitals dealing with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The Grand Rapids hospital says the state has approved the additional beds, and the first 14 are operational.

Officials say the beds are for patients who need rehabilitation for the wide range of conditions and diagnoses that they typically treat.

An undated courtesy photo from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital of a staffer helping a patient.

The hospital says by taking these additional patients, it opens beds and makes staffers available to treat COVID-19 patients at other general acute-care hospitals.

“We’re in regular contact with our colleagues at West Michigan hospitals, and we’re happy to provide this assistance,” said Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle in a news release. “This is truly a community effort to ensure residents receive all the types of care they need.”