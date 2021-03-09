Michigan reports about 1,000 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 954 more coronavirus cases and 29 more related deaths.

The Tuesday update included eight deaths discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not been reported to the sate.

In all, Michigan has now confirmed 598,968 cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly one year ago. The virus has contributed to 15,699 deaths in the state.

Testing data for Monday was not released promptly at 3 p.m.

Kent County reported three more deaths, bringing its total to 662. It also confirmed 32 more cases for a total of 49,455 since the start of the outbreak.

A few other West Michigan counties also reported on more death each:

Barry County: 46 total deaths; 3,486 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Calhoun County: 221 total deaths; 8,556 total cases.

Cass County: 61 total deaths; 3,682 total cases.

St. Joseph County: 80 total deaths; 4,292 total cases.

The state on Monday announced that it has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus variant labeled B.1.351, which was first identified in South African and which is highly contagious. The patient is a child in Jackson County.

The state has also confirmed around 440 cases of the variant B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. The majority of those cases are at a state prison in Ionia.

Michigan’s case and hospitalization rates have plateaued, while the average rate of daily positive tests has risen back above 4% after being below that level for most of February. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down.

Wednesday will mark one year since Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday to mark the anniversary and honor those who have died after contracting it. Whitmer is also asking residents to turn on their outside lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday statement. “By lowering the flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan. As we honor their legacies, let us also take a moment to grieve together, and know that we are not alone in our mourning.

Flags should remain at half-staff through Saturday as the state honors Frank Kelley, who served 37 years as Michigan’s attorney general and who died last week at the age of 96.