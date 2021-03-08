Michigan reports about 2,000 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has announced 1,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the last two days. The state also recorded four more related deaths.

The Monday update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 598,014 since the virus was first detected here nearly one y ear ago and the total number of deaths to 15,670.

On Saturday, labs tested 19,094 samples for the virus and 899, or 4.71%, were positive. On Sunday, 30,537 samples were tested and 1,527 were positive, a rate of 5%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 111 more cases for a total of 49,417. The number of deaths remained unchanged from Saturday at 659.

Check back soon for more county-by-county data.

The state’s case and hospitalization rates have plateaued, while the rate of daily positive tests has crept up a few tenths of a percentage point over the last week or so. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down.

The state on Monday opened up vaccine eligibility to more people: those over 50 with a preexisting condition, those who are homeless, and parents of children with special health needs. Eligibility will be expanded to everyone over the age of 50 regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition on March 22.