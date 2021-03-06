Michigan reports about 1,300 coronavirus cases, 56 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,289 more cases of coronavirus and 56 more related deaths.

Forty-eight of the deaths were discovered during a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

The Saturday data update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 596,054 since the virus was first detected here nearly one year ago and the total number of associated deaths to 15,666.

The state now lists 549,881 COVID-19 patients as recovered, which is defined as patients who are still alive 30 days after symptoms developed. This estimate does not take into account “long haulers” who may fight virus symptoms and complications for months.

Testing data for Friday and the most recent county-by-county breakdown were not released promptly at 3 p.m.

As of Thursday, Michigan had received a little more than 3 million doses of the vaccine from the federal government and about 2.5 million of those had been administered.

Effective Monday, everyone over the age of 50 with a preexisting condition and parents of children with special health needs is eligible to get vaccinated. Everyone over 50, regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition, will be eligible starting March 22. Despite that guidance, local health department say they intend to keep prioritizing people over the age of 65 and those who have been on the waitlist the longest.

The state’s case and hospitalization rates have recently plateaued and the rate of daily positive tests has crept up a few tenths of a percentage point over the last week or so. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down. Still, things are significantly better than they were at the start of the year.

Michigan is also keeping an eye out for cases of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. It has so far confirmed more than 400 cases of that variant, about two thirds of which are tied to a single outbreak at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.