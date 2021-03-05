Michigan reports about 1,500 more coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,486 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 more related deaths.

The Friday update brings the total number of confirmed cases to 594,765 since the virus was first detected in the state early one year ago and the total number of deaths to 15,610.

On Thursday, labs tested 44,606 samples for the virus and 1,763, or 3.95%, of them were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported 83 more confirmed cases, bringing its total to 49,243 since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths in the county remained unchanged at 656.

Three counties in West Michigan reported additional deaths:

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 286 total; 13,424 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Muskegon County: One more death for 299 total; 10,395 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 320 total; 21,220 total confirmed cases.

Wayne County, home to Detroit and hit hardest by the virus, reported two more deaths for a total of 3,936 and 274 more cases for a total of 95,769. Neighboring Oakland County has had 65,193 cases (167 more that the previous day) and 1,897 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 55,900 cases (177 more) and 1,869 deaths (no change).

The state’s case, positivity and hospitalization rates have recently plateaued. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down. As of Wednesday, Michigan had received a little more than 3 million doses of the vaccine from the federal government and about 2.4 million of those had been administered.

State officials on Wednesday said that because the flow of COVID-19 vaccine doses into Michigan was speeding up, they were opening up eligibility to include everyone over the age of 50 with a preexisting condition and parents of children with special health needs effective Monday, and that everyone over 50, regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition, can start getting the shot starting March 22. Local health department say they intend to keep prioritizing people over the age of 65 and those who have been on the waitlist the longest.

Effective Friday, restaurants may start serving at 50% capacity and their curfew has been pushed back an hour to 11 p.m. That alteration to the state’s virus orders, announced earlier this week, also loosened some other restrictions on public places and social gatherings. Nursing homes are also permitted to welcome visitors if they haven’t had a recent case of COVID-19 within the facility.