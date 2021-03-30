Spectrum Health opens up vaccination appointment scheduling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is opening up scheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone and is no longer relying on its registration list.

An email went out from Spectrum Tuesday informing people of the change. You can work to schedule an appointment at SpectrumHealth.org/COVID19/COVID-19-vaccine. Be aware that slots may fill up quickly. Keep checking back to see if new ones have been added. You can also call 833.755.0696 for an appointment if you need help.

Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi and Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals Chief Operating Office Jon Ashford will hold an update on hospitalizations, the rising metrics and the vaccine rollout at 3 p.m. You can watch it streaming live on woodtv.com.

So far, Michigan has received about 4.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more than 4.1 million of those have been administered, reaching about a third of the state’s population over the age of 16. The goal is to reach at least 70%. On Monday, the mass vaccination site at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids gave 12,534 shots, a new single-day, single-facility record for the state.

Effective next week, everyone in Michigan age 16 and up will be eligible to get the shots, though it will still take time for enough doses to come into the state to reach everyone.

In addition to Spectrum, some cities and counties have already opened access to everyone. Kalamazoo County did so Wednesday; by 10:45 a.m., every single clinic appointment for the entire week had been filled. Health officials there say you can keep checking back with its website throughout the week to see if there have been any cancellations. Sets of next week’s appointments will open up for scheduling Monday at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. If you can’t sign up online, you can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 269.373.5200.

LATEST VIRUS DATA

On Tuesday, Michigan reported 5,177 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 48 associated deaths. Of the deaths, 20 were discovered during a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

Michigan has now seen 665,948 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 16,082 related deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 27,630 samples for the virus and 4,255, or 15.4%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County’s total death county rose by four to 683. It also confirmed 171 more cases for a total of 52,821.

Check back soon for county-by-county data.

Michigan is seeing coronavirus cases surge again, with the average case rate and testing positivity rates now higher than they have been since mid-December. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is nearly 12%, four times the 3% public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. So far, the daily death rate has remained low. Hospitalizations keep rising and are higher than they have been since late January.

Spectrum Health had 134 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospitals Tuesday. That’s more than 20 more than the previous day and 2.5 times as many as only two weeks ago. As a result of the climbing numbers, the hospital system announced it was tightening visitor restrictions effective Wednesday. Ascension Borgess did the same last week.

Working to identify and contain outbreaks, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s working to get more people tested for the virus. It says it has sent some 1.4 million antigen tests to long-term care facilities, is launching student-athlete testing Friday and is planning several free pop-up testing sites to serve people after spring break travel. Coming next will be testing cites at Michigan welcome sites and airports for people who are coming home after a trip.

“Now is the time for us all to come together and do what’s necessary to end this pandemic,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a Tuesday statement. “We are making progress in the fight against the virus with more than 4 million doses administered and 2.6 million Michiganders having at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVD-19 vaccine. It is important, now more than ever, that we double down on the things that work: wearing masks, social distancing, getting tested and making plans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”